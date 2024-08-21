WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

A top Texas Department of Public Safety official outlined the change in an email sent to employees on Tuesday.

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.
Transgender Texans will no longer be able to change the gender listed on their driver’s licenses, according to an email a top Department of Public Safety official sent to employees on Tuesday.

Under the new policy, drivers-license holders are barred from changing the sex on their current IDs unless they request the alteration due to a clerical error, Sheri Gipson, head of DPS's Driver License Division, said in a copy of the email obtained by the Current. The rule update became effective Tuesday.

What's more, Gipson's email instructs employees to digitally scan the records that customers present when requesting a sex-designation change on their ID and email it an internal DPS account at [email protected]. Workers were also instructed to include the person's name and license number.

"This email address is for internal reporting only and should not be shared with customers," she said in the message.

As of press time, neither Gipson nor DPS's press office responded to the Current's phone calls seeking more information on the ban.

However, LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas said the policy change amounts to a degrading slap in the face to the state's 92,000 transgender residents.

"This new policy from DPS denies trans people the minimum respect of having a state ID that reflects their identity," Equality Texas Interim CEO Brad Pritchett said in an emailed statement. "Last year the Texas Attorney General tried to collect driver’s license data from trans Texans, now DPS has created a system to log every request for a gender marker change."

DPS's requirement that workers send information on the change requests to a special email account also subjects Texans "to involuntary surveillance for simply trying to update a government document," Pritchett added.

Texas' ban comes as other Republican-controlled states have taken steps to make it harder for trans people to obtain official documents that match their gender identity. In January, Florida adopted a ban on trans people changing the sex listed on their licenses, and this spring, a Kansas judge upheld a similar order from public safety officials in that state.

Further, the new rule arrives as Texas Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General step up efforts to marginalize trans people.

Abbott last year signed a law banning doctors from prescribing gender-affirming care to trans minors — one of dozens of laws filed in the Texas Legislature last session seeking to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ people. Last week, Paxton filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn new federal protections for trans workers. 

"Just like people who change their names after marriage want their correct name on their license, trans Texans want their driver’s license to reflect their gender," Equality Texas' Pritchett said. "We use our IDs to navigate all areas of life, driving, voting, employment. Having an ID that reflects who you are is a basic form of dignity that many take for granted."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

Austin police are looking for a serial killer, and it's not the 'Rainey Street Ripper'

By Michael Karlis

Austin police are adamant that this serial killer is not connected to the string of mysterious drownings at Lady Bird Lake in recent years.

San Antonio boy makes final round of USA Mullet Championships

By Stephanie Koithan

Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships.

Bad Takes: Despite claims Trump is attacking the ruling class, he is the ruling class

By Kevin Sanchez

Former President Donald Trump speaks before closing arguments at his civil fraud trial early this year at the State Supreme Court of New York.

San Antonio students are heading back to campus as COVID-19 infections rise

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio campuses are advising students who are ill to stay home until they're fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing meds and until symptoms improve.

Assclown Alert: Demanding a fully armed State Fair with Texas AG Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Despite his cowboy duds, the Texas State Fair's towering mascot, Big Tex, doesn't pack a shooting iron on his hip.

San Antonio city staff drawing up plan to phase out horse-drawn carriages

By Sanford Nowlin

A horse and carriage carries tourists through the streets of San Antonio at night.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us