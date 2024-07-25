WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Chicago preparing for migrant influx after Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to send more buses

The city is preparing to host the Democratic National Convention in August.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities. - Shutterstock / Carrington Tatum
Shutterstock / Carrington Tatum
During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities.
Chicago officials are preparing for an influx of asylum seekers ahead of the Democratic National Convention after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to continue sending "buses of illegal immigrants" to sanctuary cities.

On Tuesday, Chicago Deputy Mayor of Immigration Beatriz Ponce De Leon told reporters her city is bracing for 25,000 new migrant arrivals from Texas ahead of the DNC, according to the Chicago Tribune. The convention is being held Aug. 19-22 at the Windy City's United Center.

The scramble appears to be happening in response to a threat Abbott made to bus more migrants to Democrat-controlled cities during a fiery anti-immigrant speech he delivered at last week's Republican National Convention. In the address, the governor also falsely claimed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had never visited the Texas border.

"When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to even come to Texas and to see the border crisis that they created, I took the border to them," Abbott said. "I began busing illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., and we've continued busing migrants to sanctuary cities across the entire country. Those buses will continue to roll until we finally secure our border."

Abbott made no specific mention of Chicago or the DNC in his speech.

Just the same, Chicago officials are preparing for an influx and said they will continue their policy of evicting migrants from city-run shelters after 60 days, the Chicago Tribune reports. Ponce De Leon also told Axios Chicago the city is keeping 5,000 beds open.

During the height of the last year's surge in border crossings, about 2,000 migrants arrived in Chicago weekly, according to Windy City PBS affiliate WTTW. A total of 45,000 migrants have ended up in Chicago over the past two years, the Chicago Tribune reports.

In response to a Current inquiry about Chicago's preparations, Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in an emailed statement that Texas will continue sending migrant buses to sanctuary cities.

"Until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities across the country like Chicago to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border towns," Eze said. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

GoFundMe launched for family of CPS Energy worker who died restoring power in San Antonio

By Sabrina Ye

Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.

University of Texas at San Antonio alum wins Peacock's Love Island reality TV show

By Michael Karlis

University of Texas at San Antonio alum wins Peacock's Love Island reality TV show

Lawyer Martin Phipps alleges San Antonio councilman deleted message at heart of ethics case

By Michael Karlis

District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte (right) once worked at a law firm operated by attorney Martin Phipps (left).

San Antonio Congressmen Casar and Castro join Dems skipping Israeli PM's speech

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro described Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal in a statement to the media.

Lawyer Martin Phipps alleges San Antonio councilman deleted message at heart of ethics case

By Michael Karlis

District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte (right) once worked at a law firm operated by attorney Martin Phipps (left).

GoFundMe launched for family of CPS Energy worker who died restoring power in San Antonio

By Sabrina Ye

Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.

Study: San Antonio's Aquatica among the 10 best U.S. amusement parks

By Adam Doe

Aquatica's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas and Stingray Falls.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us