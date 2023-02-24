Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

click to enlarge
LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children during a 2021 rally at the Texas Capitol.
State lawmakers across the country have filed a tidal wave of legislation targeting the rights of transgender people — and Texas, numerically, is at the forefront of that attack, according to a database tracking anti-trans bills nationwide.
Members of the Texas Legislature have filed 37 anti-trans proposals since the start of 2023, more than any other U.S. state, according to the online site Track Trans Legislation
, which uses the LegiScan API data service to track bills' progress.
Only Missouri comes close, with lawmakers in that state having proposed 34 pieces of anti-trans legislation so far in 2023. Less than two full months into the new year, three states — South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah — have already signed such measures into law, according to the database.
Among other things, the Texas bills seek to cut off access to gender-affirming healthcare to minors, to further restrict trans athletes from participating in sports and to limit trans people's access to public facilities. Some of the proposals also seek to stop schools from teaching about gender issues.
All 37 of the proposals were authored by Republican lawmakers. No Democrats were listed as co-authors.
The flood of anti-trans legislation comes as GOP elected officials and strategists vie to harness anti-trans sentiment among the party's base to mobilize voters, according to political experts.
During his successful reelection campaign last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seized on punitive measures
against trans people as a top issue. Abbott's election strategist, Dave Carney, bragged to reporters
that the Republican governor's order demanding that the state's child welfare agency investigate families of trans kids was a "winning issue."
LGBTQ+ advocates and civil-rights groups warn that the barrage of anti-trans legislation is harming a group already subjected to frequent threats and harassment. At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were killed in the U.S. last year, according to the Human Rights Campaign
.
“We have shifted this conversation so incredibly far in the direction of restrictions on trans people’s autonomy and rights in a way that was completely unfathomable to many of us even just three or four years ago,” American Civil Liberties Union attorney Chase Strangio told the New York Times late last month
.
