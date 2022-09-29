Texas named among the best states for UFO fans

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Stephen Leonardi
According to Lawn Love's report, Texas is the best state for potential UFO sightings.
From the mysterious Marfa lights
to recent reports of UFO sightings
, the Lone Star state is a hotbed for odd occurrences in the firmament.
Maybe that's why it should come as no surprise that a new report ranked Texas among the best states for folks who like watching the skies for signs of extraterrestrial life.
Online lawn care service provider Lawn Love — yeah, we're not sure what the UFO connection is here either — ranked U.S. states using metrics such as the number of reported sightings, communication tower registrations and Air Force bases to determine which states are the best for UFO fans
.
With more than 15,400 witness accounts representing 12% of all U.S. sightings, California topped the list. The Lone Star State took the No. 2 spot for UFO fans but landed in first place when it came to the potential for actually having a UFO sighting.
In recent weeks, multiple Texas residents, including some in San Antonio, reported seeing abnormalities in the night sky
, leading to speculation about an alien invasion. However, these sightings ultimately turned out to be billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellites.
Or at least that's what officials are claiming.
