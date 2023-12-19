Texas Nationalist Movement wastes time getting 'TEXIT' on Republican primary ballot

click to enlarge
The Texas Nationalist Movement delivered 170,097 signatures to state's Republican Party headquarters last week supporting a referendum on secession.
Voters in Texas' Republican primaries in March may decide whether Texas should secede from the United State.
Well, sort of.
Last week, the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) delivered 139,456 signatures to the state's Republican Party headquarters in Austin. TNM Daniel Miller said on his podcast he'd come up with 170,097 signatures in total but a chunk were disqualified for various reasons.
The Miller's group only needed a little shy of 100,000 verified signatures for the Texas Republican Party to consider putting "TEXIT" on the ballot. Indeed, with the necessary signatures in hand, Texas GOP spokesperson James Wesolek confirmed to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times
this week that officials were verifying the signatures.
However, even if the measure makes it onto the ballot, can the Republic of Texas rise again? No, it can't.
Following the conclusion of the Civil War, a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court
made it clear that Texas — and every other state for that matter — had "entered into an indissoluble relation" when admitted to the Union in 1845.
But that's apparently not stopping Miller and his band of ideologues from wasting everyone's time. Indeed, Wesolek told the Caller-Times
the Texas independence question would be a non-binding referendum if it's put to voters.
