Texas Nationalist Movement wastes time getting 'TEXIT' on Republican primary ballot

Although Texas independence resolution could be on March ballot, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling makes secession illegal.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 12:29 pm

click to enlarge The Texas Nationalist Movement delivered 170,097 signatures to state's Republican Party headquarters last week supporting a referendum on secession. - Shutterstock / CrackerClips Stock Media
Shutterstock / CrackerClips Stock Media
The Texas Nationalist Movement delivered 170,097 signatures to state's Republican Party headquarters last week supporting a referendum on secession.
Voters in Texas' Republican primaries in March may decide whether Texas should secede from the United State.

Well, sort of.

Last week, the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) delivered 139,456 signatures to the state's Republican Party headquarters in Austin. TNM Daniel Miller said on his podcast he'd come up with 170,097 signatures in total but a chunk were disqualified for various reasons.

The Miller's group only needed a little shy of 100,000 verified signatures for the Texas Republican Party to consider putting "TEXIT" on the ballot. Indeed, with the necessary signatures in hand, Texas GOP spokesperson James Wesolek confirmed to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times this week that officials were verifying the signatures.

However, even if the measure makes it onto the ballot, can the Republic of Texas rise again? No, it can't.

Following the conclusion of the Civil War, a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear that Texas — and every other state for that matter — had "entered into an indissoluble relation" when admitted to the Union in 1845.

But that's apparently not stopping Miller and his band of ideologues from wasting everyone's time. Indeed, Wesolek told the Caller-Times the Texas independence question would be a non-binding referendum if it's put to voters.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

