Texas pro-Trump evangelist says Harris used 'witchcraft' to win debate

MAGA preacher Lance Wallnau also claimed ABC News was in on the 'occult' plan to deceive viewers.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge The debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump aired Tuesday on ABC. - Shutterstock / bella1105
Shutterstock / bella1105
Donald Trump and his surrogates have come up with all sorts of colorful ways to excuse his trouncing by Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's debate.

But, so far, they all pale compared to the one cooked up by Texas evangelist Lance Wallnau. His explanation for why Harris spanked Trump so badly?

Witchcraft, of course. What else?

In a string of tweets, the prominent DFW pastor and unrepentant Trumper explained that the veep and ABC news summoned the powers of the occult to deceive and manipulate viewers.

"When I say 'witchcraft' I am talking about what happened tonight," Wallnau tweeted the day after the debate. "Occult empowered deception, manipulation and domination. That’s what ABC pulled off as moderators, and Kamala’s script handlers set up the kill box. One sided questions and fact checking sealed the box. Witchcraft. It’s not over yet, but something supernatural needs to disrupt this counterfeit momentum because the same public that voted in Obama is voting again and her deception is advancing."

The hyperbole-prone Wallnau is one of the most prominent MAGA preachers to claim that Trump was hand-picked by God to lead the nation. Indeed, he argues that the former reality show star is a contemporary incarnation of Cyrus, the ancient Persian king chosen by God to “navigate in chaos.”

To put his money where his mouth is, Wallnau also is leading the so-called Courage Tour, which stages events in battleground counties to convince evangelicals to sign up to be election workers and poll watchers.

During his tweet tirade about the debate, Wallnau claimed that ABC news had given Harris the questions ahead of time and that her team concocted 20 lies she could work into the debate without being fact-checked by moderators.

"She knew she could speak 20 lies about Trump and not be contradicted. That was the arrangement," Wallnau claimed in another tweet. "And that’s why I call it witchcraft because it has the effect of planting and reinforcing thoughts in the mind of the listener that defiles perspective. This makes it easier to manipulate people."

Well, that or there's the possibility that Wallnau's candidate wasn't picked by God himself. Take your pick.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

