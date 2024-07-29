WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas residents affected by a third of all food recalls from past five years, according to study

Researchers also found that the state was the third-highest producer of recalled food during that time.

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Food safety recall on empty meat racks for cotija cheese products made by Rizo-Lopez Foods concerning listeria monocytogenes. - Shutterstock / Karl Cox
Shutterstock / Karl Cox
Food safety recall on empty meat racks for cotija cheese products made by Rizo-Lopez Foods concerning listeria monocytogenes.
Texas residents were affected by more than a third of all U.S. food recalls between 2020 and 2024, according to a new study from packaged goods compliance firm Trace One. 

Roughly 34.5% of all food recalls during the study's five-year period affected Texas consumers, meaning the state had the nation's fifth-highest recall rate during that time.

What's more, researchers found that the Lone Star State was the third-highest producer of recalled food. Some 6.5% of all recalled food originated from Texas during the study period.

As an example of a recent Texas-focused recall, H-E-B mustard potato salad produced by Reser’s Fine Foods was removed from shelves earlier this month due to potential contamination with hard plastic.

Foreign-object contamination is one of six common causes for food recalls, with the others being bacterial contamination, spoilage, allergen contamination, mislabeling and lead contamination, according to Trace One's study. Bacterial, allergen and foreign-object contamination are the most common, accounting for approximately 70% of recalls nationwide.

Lead is the least common form, according to the study. Even so, the last two recalls listed on the FDA’s website — one on July 29 and another on July 26 — were both for lead-contaminated cinnamon distributed in the Northeastern United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration work together to provide oversight of food production facilities. The agencies use a class system to denote the amount of risk in each recall, with Class I being the most dangerous and Class III as the least dangerous.

Texas was affected by 297 Class I recalls from 2020 to 2024, just under one-third, or 32.5%, of all Class I recalls, according to Trace One researchers. 

While the study doesn't explain why Texas faces so many recalls, it stands to reason that its population numbers play a major role. The state had 30.5 million residents, according to 2023 U.S. Census numbers.

Texas also boasts a substantial agriculture industry. The state produced more than $32 billion in agricultural products in 2022 according to its Department of Agriculture. In 2021, Texas ranked as the nation's fourth-largest producer of agricultural products by cash receipts, producing 5.7% of all sold agricultural goods, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office. 

California residents were most affected by recalls between 2020 and 2024, according to the new study. The Golden State accounted for nearly 40% of nationwide recalls, followed closely by New York with 35.3%.

California is also the nation’s leading producer of recalled food. Its 328 recalls accounted for 16.3% of the national total. New York again followed with 164 recalls accounting for 8.1% of the overall number, while Texas landed at No. 3 with 131 recalls, comprising 6.5% of the total. 

Nationwide, food recalls jumped 20% since 2020, increasing to 547 from 454.

The FDA and USDA each manage a publicly available online database containing all publicly announced food recalls under their purview. Trace One’s study was compiled with information provided by the government agencies.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Tank drops from tractor-trailer rig, blocking I-10 in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The armored vehicle that dropped off a tractor-trailer and partially shut down I-10 was reportedly a M109 Howitzer like the one pictured here.

City of San Antonio seeking public input in survey about horse-drawn carriages

By Stephanie Koithan

Horse drawn carriages line up at night in downtown San Antonio.

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.

Texas among states with highest percentage of low-wage workers, new study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

A grocery worker pushes carts through a parking lot.

Discount carrier JetBlue will no longer fly out of San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

As of late October, JetBlue will no longer offer direct flights from San Antonio International Airport to Boston and New York.

City of San Antonio seeking public input in survey about horse-drawn carriages

By Stephanie Koithan

Horse drawn carriages line up at night in downtown San Antonio.

Tank drops from tractor-trailer rig, blocking I-10 in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The armored vehicle that dropped off a tractor-trailer and partially shut down I-10 was reportedly a M109 Howitzer like the one pictured here.

San Antonio mayor makes U-turn with his support for Missions' new ballpark

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risk being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace Wolff Stadium isn't ironed out by the start of next season.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us