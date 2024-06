Trial of San Antonio man accused of assaulting woman in viral video set to begin next week

click to enlarge Pexels / Katrin Bolovtsova Noah Ochoa, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to court records.



Ochoa hit the woman twice in the back of the head with his open hand before getting into his car and driving at her as if he planned to run her over, according to allegations made in the police report.

A San Antonio man who's alleged physical altercation with a woman in a north-of-downtown park went viral in a video clip last summer is now going to trial on a felony charge, court records show.The trial of Noah Ochoa, 25, will get underway June 24 in Bexar County’s 290th District Court. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to court records.San Antonio police arrested Ochoa in January after he allegedly struck a woman in Olmos Basin Park in May 2023, according to a police report obtained by the. The incident took place after the woman accused him of mistreating his dog, the document states.A video of the incident circulated widely on TikTok after self-styled internet sleuth @TizzyEnt, a Florida man whose real name is Michael McWhorter, brought public attention to the case.Initially, Ochoa was only charged with misdemeanor assault — bodily injury. It’s unclear what led to the upgrade in charges.In an online clip, McWhorter suggested a San Antonio Police Department detective intentionally delayed pressing charges against Ochoa because the man supposedly being related to a 20-year veteran of the force with the same last name.Thehas been unable to independently verify those allegations.Ochoa is currently out on a $50,000 bond, records show.