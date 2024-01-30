LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio police arrest man accused of hitting woman in viral video

The case gained the public's attention after online posts by self-identified internet detective TizzyEnt.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 5:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November.
Police have arrested a San Antonio man accused in a now-viral social media video of hitting a woman twice during an encounter last year in a public park.

On Monday, San Antonio police charged Noah Ochoa, 24, with misdemeanor assault — bodily injury. He's since been released on $3,500 bail.

Ochoa is accused of striking a woman in Olmos Basin Park in May 2023 after she told him he was mistreating his dog. Ochoa allegedly hit the woman twice in the back of the head with his open hand before getting in his car and driving at her as if he planned to run her over, according to an SAPD police report.

The case grabbed national attention after self-identified internet sleuth @TizzyEnt, a Florida resident whose real name is Michael McWhorter, shared purported video of the incident on TiokTok and X, the online platform formerly known as Twitter.

McWhorter publicly accused SAPD officials of a coverup because it took nine months for a detective to hand the case over to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office. McWhorter maintained in a video clip that Ochoa is related to a 20-year SAPD veteran.

The Current has been unable to verify that allegation.
McWhorter’s accusations led San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus to publicly rebuke the claims last week in a tweet.

Even so, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told News4SA last week that online posts can be useful in tracking down suspects.

“One of the benefits of social media is it can become a very powerful tool in this case,” Gonzalez told the station.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Texas House candidate offers to lead 'armed civilian militia' to U.S.-Mexico border

By Michael Karlis

Texas House candidate Joshua Feuerstein: is that a military weapon in your hand, or are you just overcompensating?

Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

San Antonio nonprofit SA2020 closes, says funders refused to back its racial equity work

By Sanford Nowlin

SA2020 was formed 13 years ago to use data and community input to advocate for San Antonio's future priorities.

Also in News

Texas ranks as the nation's most Stanley Cup-obsessed state

By Michael Karlis

One in 50 Texans Google search for the highly sought product every month, according to the study.

Explosion leads Texas cops to secret marijuana-growing operation

By Sanford Nowlin

A cannabis plant produces buds inside a growing operation.

Texas House candidate offers to lead 'armed civilian militia' to U.S.-Mexico border

By Michael Karlis

Texas House candidate Joshua Feuerstein: is that a military weapon in your hand, or are you just overcompensating?

Texas Supreme Court to hear legal challenge to ban on transition-related care for kids

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

People line the railings of the outdoor rotunda at the Texas Capitol and wave signs during the "Fight for our Lives" rally in opposition of anti-LGBTQ+ bills on March 27, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us