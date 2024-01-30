San Antonio police arrest man accused of hitting woman in viral video

On Monday, San Antonio police charged Noah Ochoa, 24, with misdemeanor assault — bodily injury. He's since been released on $3,500 bail.
Ochoa is accused of striking a woman in Olmos Basin Park in May 2023 after she told him he was mistreating his dog. Ochoa allegedly hit the woman twice in the back of the head with his open hand before getting in his car and driving at her as if he planned to run her over, according to an SAPD police report.
The case grabbed national attention after self-identified internet sleuth @TizzyEnt, a Florida resident whose real name is Michael McWhorter, shared purported video of the incident on TiokTok and X, the online platform formerly known as Twitter.
McWhorter publicly accused SAPD officials of a coverup because it took nine months for a detective to hand the case over to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office. McWhorter maintained in a video clip that Ochoa is related to a 20-year SAPD veteran.
The Current has been unable to verify that allegation.
McWhorter’s accusations led San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus to publicly rebuke the claims last week in a tweet.
UPDATE: Has the SAPD been acrively protecting this suspect? You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/bvg5rJT0VW— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) January 22, 2024
Even so, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told News4SA last week that online posts can be useful in tracking down suspects.
“One of the benefits of social media is it can become a very powerful tool in this case,” Gonzalez told the station.
