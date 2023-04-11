Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Two fellow Texas House conservatives call on Rep. Bryan Slaton to resign over investigation

The two lawmakers often viewed as Slaton's allies issued their statements as he faces a staffer's allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship with an intern.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.
Two members of Republican Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton's own party are demanding his resignation after a report he's being investigated over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an intern.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, fellow far-right State Rep. Steve Toth called on Slaton to step down, saying that it was a "gross understatement" to call the Royse City lawmaker's actions "inappropriate."

"What’s most troubling about the events of this story is that his behavior appears to be predatory," Toth added.

On Friday, before news of the investigation broke, Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain tweeted that he was "absolutely furious at a republican [sic] whom I believe to be a sexual predator." Cain has since confirmed the tweet was directed at Slaton, the Texas Tribune reports.

The resignation calls from Toth and Cain amount to friendly fire since both are members of the far-right Texas House Freedom Caucus, which frequently stakes out positions that line up with Slaton's.

All three have made culture war issues part of their political brand and frequently targeted LGBTQ+ Texans. For his part, Slaton introduced a bill this session that would ban minors from attending any kind of drag performance, saying the legislation is needed to protect minors from "perverted adults."

Online speculation about an investigation into Slaton circulated late last week after he failed to show up for a significant House budget debate. On Monday, the Texas Tribune reported that the House General Investigation Committee is looking into a complaint from a staffer that Slaton, who's married, was having an inappropriate relationship with an intern who's under 21.

An attorney for Slaton denied the allegations against him in comments to the Tribune.

On Slaton's website, he touts family values as one his key issues. Testimonials from churchgoers on the site also note his years of service as a youth pastor.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

