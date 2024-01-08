EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes were among last year's hottest for homebuyers

Both Alamo Ranch's 78253 and New Braunfels' 78130 were hot markets in 2023, according to the report.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 2:35 pm

New Braunfels' 78130 took the No. 8 spot, while San Antonio's 78253 took No. 9 in a recent Opendoor report on hot housing markets.
Pexels / RODNAE Productions
New Braunfels' 78130 took the No. 8 spot, while San Antonio's 78253 took No. 9 in a recent Opendoor report on hot housing markets.
Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes were among the 10 hottest for homebuyers last year, according to a study released last week by online real estate marketplace Opendoor.

San Antonio's 78253, home to the West Side's Alamo Ranch subdivision, landed at No. 9 on the list up two spots from last year's ranking. Meanwhile, New Braunfels' 78130 came in at No. 8 spot, dropping four spots from the 2022 study.

Opendoor's rankings were based on which Zip Codes had the most sales within 90 days of listing, on average.
click to enlarge Seven out of the top 10 hottest ZIP Codes last year were in Texas, according to Opendoor. - Courtesy Image / Opendoor
Courtesy Image / Opendoor
Seven out of the top 10 hottest ZIP Codes last year were in Texas, according to Opendoor.
Overall, seven of the top 10 hottest ZIP codes in Opendoor's report were located in the Lone Star State. Cypress, northwest of Houston, took the top spot. All of the top-ranked ZIP Codes were found in desirable smaller cities with an affordable cost of living, according to the report.

