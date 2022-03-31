Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Two San Antonio men arrested after one allegedly posted pictures of guns and drugs on social media

Both are now charged with a string of offenses.

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 11:02 am

A post from an Instagram account owned by David Guerra, 17, which allegedly shows the teen holding firearms and THC vape cartridges. - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A post from an Instagram account owned by David Guerra, 17, which allegedly shows the teen holding firearms and THC vape cartridges.

Authorities arrested two young San Antonio men this week after one allegedly posted pictures of illicit weapons and drugs on social media, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BSCO) Facebook page.

Law enforcement officials were informed Tuesday about the images on an Instagram account run by 17-year-old David Anakin Guerra, according to BCSO's statement. Out of concern, the office enlisted the help of its covert, intel and street crime units to investigate.

According to BCSO's post, deputies located Guerra's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Erza Sebastian Guerra, 21, who lives with the suspect, was also in the car.

While searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly found hash oil, a loaded handgun and cash. At that point, BCSO executed a search warrant of the duo's South Side home, according to the statement.

Authorities said they found more contraband during the search, including additional hash oil, two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, marijuana and $15,000 in cash.

David Guerra is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless conduct during a traffic stop and unlawfully carrying a weapon, BCSO officials said. Erza Guerra is being charged with two felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of over 4 ounces of marijuana, according to the statement.

