TxDOT halting work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange amid peak summer travel

Construction at the busy interchange will be halted during the weekends of July Fourth and Labor Day.

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 3:04 pm

TxDOT hopes to complete the 1604 North Expansion project in its entirety by 2028.
Google Maps / Street View
TxDOT hopes to complete the 1604 North Expansion project in its entirety by 2028.
San Antonians dealing with gridlock from ongoing Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) construction on the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange finally got good news this week.

With school out and summer travel season in full swing, TxDOT officials said the state agency is temporarily stopping work to accommodate peak travel weekends.

“TxDOT is providing relief to drivers this summer by shifting the construction schedules at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to minimize traffic impacts on the busy corridor,” TxDOT officials said. “From now through Labor Day weekend, the new schedule allows for six weekends with minor or no closures at the interchange.”

The construction at the busy interchange wedged between the Rim, La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas has resulted in travel nightmares for weekend travelers and errand runners.

TxDOT said it will cease construction on the interchanges during the following weekends:
  • July 4-8 (Fourth of July holiday)
  • Aug. 9-12 (Weekend before some schools start)
  • Aug. 30-Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend)
Beyond the temporary work stoppages, TxDOT also promised only minor closures between July 19 and Aug. 5.

In case folks need a refresher on what the hell TxDOT is up to, the agency is working on new on- and off-ramps to replace the outdated four-leaf clover at 1604 and I-10 to reflect the area's recent growth.

The entire 1604 expansion, which includes widening the highway from Helotes to I-35, is expected to wrap up in 2028.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

June 26, 2024

