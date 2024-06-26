TxDOT halting work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange amid peak summer travel

With school out and summer travel season in full swing, TxDOT officials said the state agency is temporarily stopping work to accommodate peak travel weekends.
“TxDOT is providing relief to drivers this summer by shifting the construction schedules at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to minimize traffic impacts on the busy corridor,” TxDOT officials said. “From now through Labor Day weekend, the new schedule allows for six weekends with minor or no closures at the interchange.”
The construction at the busy interchange wedged between the Rim, La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas has resulted in travel nightmares for weekend travelers and errand runners.
TxDOT said it will cease construction on the interchanges during the following weekends:
- July 4-8 (Fourth of July holiday)
- Aug. 9-12 (Weekend before some schools start)
- Aug. 30-Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend)
In case folks need a refresher on what the hell TxDOT is up to, the agency is working on new on- and off-ramps to replace the outdated four-leaf clover at 1604 and I-10 to reflect the area's recent growth.
The entire 1604 expansion, which includes widening the highway from Helotes to I-35, is expected to wrap up in 2028.
