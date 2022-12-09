UFC will return to San Antonio's AT&T Center in March 2023

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Cassiano Correia
2023 will be a big year for the UFC as the promotion looks to expand its presence globally.
Alamo City fight fans have something to smile about this morning. Yesterday, the UFC confirmed that it will return to San Antonio for the third time on March 25, 2023.
According to MMA Junkie
, during the UFC 282 pre-fight new conference San Antonio was announced as one of the locations for the promotion's upcoming Fight Nights in early 2023. According to the UFC website
, the venue for the event will be held at the AT&T Center. The card for the event has not yet been established, nor are tickets available at this time.
The last time the UFC brought the octagon to San Antonio was in 2019. Fans saw a headline bout of Leon Edwards — the now-current welterweight champion — defeating Rafael dos Anjos in a dominant decision win.
The 2019 card even featured current household names of the sport, like Dan Hooker and Andrei Arlovski.
2023 will be a big year for the UFC as the promotion looks to expand its presence globally, with events taking place in locations such as Perth, Australia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, London, England, and Seoul, South Korea.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter