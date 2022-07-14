TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Univision film #IAmVanessaGuillén looks at failure by Texas' Fort Hood to address sexual assaults

The film features stories from soldiers and military sexual assault experts and examines how Guillén’s death ignited a national movement.

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge Karina Lopez (L) survived sexual assault at Killeen’s Fort Hood, where Specialist Vanessa Guillén was murdered in 2020. - SCREENSHOT / #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN
Screenshot / #IamVanessaGuillen
Karina Lopez (L) survived sexual assault at Killeen’s Fort Hood, where Specialist Vanessa Guillén was murdered in 2020.
Univision Noticias released a new documentary Thursday, #IamVanessaGuillen, which looks at how the 2020 murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén at Killeen’s Fort Hood ignited a movement to end military sexual trauma.

The film features interviews with other military sexual assault survivors, including Karina Lopez, who survived her assault on the same base and later created a viral Facebook post with the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen.

“A part of me died, because somebody decided to do this to me and nobody wanted to listen,” Lopez says in the documentary’s trailer. “I wrote my story and put my picture next to hers, because I was Vanessa. I am Vanessa.”

Univision Noticias, the news division of Spanish-language TV network TelevisaUnivision, is presenting the documentary in both English and Spanish. The film is available in its entirety on Univision's #IamVanessaGuillen website.

Guillén's disappearance and murder shocked the nation. A subsequent congressional investigation of Fort Hood cast light on the glaring missteps taken at the Texas installation to deal with sexual abuse. Ultimately, 14 senior officers there were fired or suspended for their failures.

That investigation found that Guillén reported being sexually harassed two times by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood before she was killed — a finding that contradicted the Army’s initial claims that there was no evidence she'd experienced harassment.

Guillén’s dismembered remains were found buried along the Leon River in June 2020. Killeen police, U.S. Marshals and Fort Hood criminal investigators attempted to arrest Specialist Aaron Robinson in relation to the murder, but he shot and killed himself before he could be apprehended.

On Jan. 1, provisions of the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act” became law. For the first time in U.S. military history, ranking commanders won't be able to decide whether to prosecute service members accused of serious crimes such as manslaughter, stalking and domestic violence. Instead, independent prosecutors will make that call.

Through cases such as Guillén’s and Lopez’s — bolstered by accounts from other soldiers and military sexual trauma experts — the “#IamVanessaGuillen” documentary aims to shed even more light on profound issues of racism, sexual violence and trauma the military has historically neglected.

“We hope this film elevates the stories of Karina and all the other survivors that shared their testimonies with us, and that their voices serve as catalysts to raise awareness about this issue both within military and veteran communities, as well as among civilians,” documentary director Andrea Patiño Contreras said in a release. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

A newly unearthed report on CPS Energy details San Antonio's fractured climate response

By Greg Harman

Climate activists gather for a 2019 protest in front of San Antonio City Council chambers.

Also in News

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

By Michael Karlis

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

The San Antonio area had the nation's 10th-highest jump in average rents over the past year

By Michael Karlis

The average cost of rent rose 24.3% since last June, according to the report.

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us