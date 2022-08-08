U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Wikipedia Commons / Staff Sgt. Andrew H. Owen
According to SAPD Police Chief William McManus, appropriate precautions are in place to ensure the safety of civilians and private property.
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown.
Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page
.
“Being that San Antonio is known as Military City, USA, we have a long history and strong relationship with the U.S. military,” SAPD Police Chief William McManus said in the notice. “We’re honored to be able to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct this critical training in our city.”
According to the post, the training will kick off at undisclosed locations near downtown at around 7 p.m. Monday and last until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
SAPD assures residents that “safety precautions are in place” to minimize the impact on residents and private property. It didn't elaborate on those precautions, however.
