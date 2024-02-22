FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

U.S. Rep. Casar says rural GOP support can help pass his bill to connect Texas' grid

Connecting the Lone Star State's stand-alone grid would spur development of solar and wind in rural areas, sweetening the post for some Republicans, the San Antonio-Austin congressman said.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 1:28 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Greg Casar speaks during Thursday's news conference promoting a bill to connect Texas' power grid with the rest of the nation. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar speaks during Thursday's news conference promoting a bill to connect Texas' power grid with the rest of the nation.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar said Thursday that building support with some Republican lawmakers, especially those from rural areas, will be key to passing his recent bill to connect Texas' stand-alone power grid with the rest of the nation.

Casar, a progressive Democrat whose district spans San Antonio and Austin, made the comments during an Alamo City press conference promoting his proposal. He said the measure will help Texas avoid another devastating power outage like the one that killed hundreds and left millions without power during 2021's Winter Storm Uri.

Under the legislation, the Lone Star State could draw electricity from outside in times of need while selling excess power when it has a surplus. Interconnection would prompt development of more solar and wind power in rural Texas, Casar said, adding that lawmakers in those districts would welcome the jobs and economic development, even if they're members of the GOP.

"I think electrical transmission will become a baseline infrastructure question, just like President Biden got a significant number of Republican votes for his infrastructure and jobs law," the first-term congressman said. "[T]he building of electric transmission could become a bipartisan issue, just like infrastructure was a bipartisan issue for a couple dozen Republicans. Again, this isn't about getting hundreds of Republicans on board but just enough who are brave enough to do the common sense thing."

Currently, the GOP holds a seven-seat majority in the House, while Democrats narrowly control the U.S. Senate. Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey has introduced companion legislation to Casar's bill in the upper chamber.

While Casar stopped short of saying he'd convinced any House Republicans to back his bill, he added that he's already meeting with them to make the case. Strategically, the best shot for passing the proposal is likely by tacking it to a larger energy-related package, he said.

"I expect, whether it's in this session or not, there should be major electrical-transmission legislation moved on the floor of the U.S.  House," Casar said. "When one of those bills moves, I hope and expect that our bill would be part of that comprehensive legislation."

Even if bipartisan support doesn't take shape, Casar said his measure is a first step toward showing Texans where their elected leaders in Washington stand on averting future disasters like Uri.

"Without a bill having been filed ever to connect the grid, there was no way to hold people accountable to what they stood for and what they stood against," he said.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

