U.S. Rep. Greg Casar files bill to connect Texas power grid to rest of the nation

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
An ERCOT employee monitors the state's electrical grid.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar has introduced a bill that would connect Texas' self-contained power grid with the rest of the United States, arguing the move could prevent disasters such as 2021's Winter Storm Uri, which crippled the state and left hundreds dead.
Casar — whose district spans parts of both San Antonio and Austin — co-authored the legislation with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The two Democrats unveiled their proposal on Wednesday, the third anniversary of Uri, which left millions without power for days.
“During Winter Storm Uri, more than 10 million Texans lost power and hundreds died as a result — Texans can’t afford inaction," Casar said. "Whether we’re in the middle of a heat wave or a winter storm, we should be able to keep the lights on, especially as the climate crisis gets worse. It’s time for a solution, and that’s why I’m introducing the Connect the Grid Act."
The legislation would subject Texas grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to federal oversight. Texas would be able to draw power from other states when needed while having the ability sell its electricity in times of surplus.
Additionally, the Connect the Grid Act would make the U.S. Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conduct a study on the benefits of creating a grid connection with Mexico.
The legislation has picked up support from key Democrats and organizations including the Center for Biological Diversity, the League of Conservation Voters and the Texas AFL-CIO.
However, the Connect the Grid Act is likely to face pushback from Republicans, who narrowly control the U.S. House and also hold every statewide office in the Texas. In a bid to dodge federal oversight, Lone Star State lawmakers have repeatedly refused calls to connect the state's grid with the rest of the country.
Even though the Texas Legislature implemented some ERCOT reforms following Uri, critics complain
they don't go far enough. A revised report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued in 2022
warns the state's grid is little improved and remains vulnerable to extreme weather.
