BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

USA Today lists San Antonio attractions among the most overrated tourist traps on the planet

The Alamo and San Antonio River Walk are among the top 50 biggest tourist traps in the world, according to the list.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 2:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamo ranked as the best free attraction in the nation in a separate report also published by USA TODAY in May. - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
The Alamo ranked as the best free attraction in the nation in a separate report also published by USA TODAY in May.
The Alamo and the iconic San Antonio River Walk earned the dubious honor of being among the most overrated tourist traps in the world, according to a USA TODAY report published last week.

According to USA TODAY's  report, the San Antonio River Walk is the biggest tourist trap in Texas and the No. 46 top tourist trap in the world. The Alamo wasn't very far behind, coming in as the No. 48 biggest tourist trap on the planet.

NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston was the only other Texas landmark to make USA TODAY's list, coming in at No. 88.

USA TODAY analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the world's 500 most popular tourist attractions, spanning 65 countries across six continents in July 2023. To compile its rankings, the daily analyzed how often those reviews mentioned the terms "tourist trap," "overrated" or "expensive."

According to the data, 0.16% of all Google reviews of the River Walk mentioned the term "tourist trap" last month, while 0.15% of reviews of The Alamo included that phrase.

The Alamo and San Antonio River Walk also landed on USA Today's top 100 "Most Overrated Attractions Worldwide," a category also included in last week's report, coming in at No. 81 and No. 98, respectively.

USA TODAY — the same paper that compiled this report — named the Alamo the best free attraction in the US in a separate report published in May.

According to the report, the Four Corners Monument in Arizona is the globe's biggest tourist trap, while the original Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon, was ranked as the world's most overrated attraction.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

By Brandon Rodriguez

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.

Ready your fjälkinge wrenches: San Antonio's IKEA holding first-ever Labor Day sale

By Nina Rangel

IKEA's iconic blue-and-yellow signage is visible from Interstate 35 in San Antonio.

Also in News

LA City Council to consider legal action against Gov. Greg Abbott for migrant busing

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant bussing program is part of the Republican's multibillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

Federal judge bars Texas from enforcing book rating law

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Books at Vandegrift High School's library on March 2, 2022. A federal judge said Thursday he will temporarily block a new state law that would require book vendors to rate the materials they sell to school libraries based on the presence of sex depictions or references.

Judge rules Texas law requiring age verification at porn sites dicks over First Amendment rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Free porn site Pornhub won a court victory over the state of Texas.

Federal judge issues temporary restraining order, says Texas law banning drag shows 'likely' unconstitutional

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Photographer Sarah Bork takes a picture of Brigitte Bandit during a local literacy event, in Austin, on Nov. 13, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us