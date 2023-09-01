USA Today lists San Antonio attractions among the most overrated tourist traps on the planet

click to enlarge
The Alamo ranked as the best free attraction in the nation in a separate report also published by USA TODAY in May.
The Alamo and the iconic San Antonio River Walk earned the dubious honor of being among the most overrated tourist traps in the world, according to a USA TODAY report
published last week.
According to USA TODAY's
report, the San Antonio River Walk is the biggest tourist trap in Texas and the No. 46 top tourist trap in the world. The Alamo wasn't very far behind, coming in as the No. 48 biggest tourist trap on the planet.
NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston was the only other Texas landmark to make USA TODAY's
list, coming in at No. 88.
USA TODAY
analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the world's 500 most popular tourist attractions, spanning 65 countries across six continents in July 2023. To compile its rankings, the daily analyzed how often those reviews mentioned the terms "tourist trap," "overrated" or "expensive."
According to the data, 0.16% of all Google reviews of the River Walk mentioned the term "tourist trap" last month, while 0.15% of reviews of The Alamo included that phrase.
The Alamo and San Antonio River Walk also landed on USA Today's
top 100 "Most Overrated Attractions Worldwide," a category also included in last week's report, coming in at No. 81 and No. 98, respectively.
USA TODAY
— the same paper that compiled this report — named the Alamo the best free attraction in the US
in a separate report published in May.
According to the report, the Four Corners Monument in Arizona is the globe's biggest tourist trap, while the original Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon, was ranked as the world's most overrated attraction.
