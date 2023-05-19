The Alamo is the Best Free Attraction in the nation, according to USA Today

The 300-year-old landmark surpassed 19 other attractions across the nation.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge Readers of USA Today voted the Alamo the nation's Best Free Attraction in the paper's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Readers of USA Today voted the Alamo the nation's Best Free Attraction in the paper's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
The Alamo has triumphed in USA Today's Best Free Attraction competition.

The 300-year-old landmark surpassed 19 other attractions including New York's High Line, Austin's Congress Bridge bats and Northern California's Redwood State and National Parks in racking up votes from readers in the category.

Kate Rogers, Executive Director of The Alamo, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, which was part of the newspaper's annual 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers who are committed to preserving the Alamo's rich history and making it accessible to all,” Rogers said in a media statement.

Rogers also thanked state officials and supporters who who encouraged people to vote for The Alamo in the competition.

Tags:

