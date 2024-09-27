TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

USAA Federal Savings Bank is now headquartered in Phoenix, but officials said the move doesn't affect local customers.

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 11:59 am

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.
Google Maps
USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.
After four decades headquartered in San Antonio, USAA Federal Savings Bank has quietly relocated to Phoenix, the Express-News reports.

The bank, which has maintained a significant Phoenix presence for 20 years, made the move in April, according to the daily. The relocation followed roughly two months after corporate parent USAA merged the bank with its Las Vegas-based credit card operation.

A spokesman for USAA — which provides insurance and financial services, to military personnel, veterans and their families — said the relocation won't change services to members. He also said the bank isn't relocating workers to Phoenix.

“This is an administrative change and will not impact the banking products or services that we offer to members,” spokesman Roger Wildermuth told the Express-News. “USAA remains committed to providing exceptional service and a full suite of products with competitive rates.”

While the company downplayed the effect on employees, USAA Federal Savings bank has jettisoned jobs in recent rounds of enterprise-wide layoffs.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

September 18, 2024

