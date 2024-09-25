San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

Officials with USAA, one of the city's largest employers, confirmed the job cuts Wednesday but declined to say how many people were affected. The layoff follows a separate one in April, which cut 220 positions.
The most recent workforce reduction is the company's seventh over the past two years.
“We regularly evaluate our operations and adjust to serve our members more efficiently,” spokesman Roger Wildermuth said in an emailed statement. “USAA continues to hire across the company in line with changing business needs, including more than 8,300 jobs filled so far this year, and remains focused on providing our members with exceptional products and service.”
USAA still has 37,000 people on its payroll, including 19,000 in the Alamo City.
Citing "online chatter," the Express-News, which first reported the news, said the cuts affected USAA Federal Savings Bank and staff in its compliance and consumer-lending operations.
This round of layoffs follows a string of executive departures at the company.
In August, CEO Wayne Peacock announced his pending retirement, and the company also confirmed the departure of other key executives involved in banking and compliance work, including USAA Federal Savings Bank President Paul Vincent.
