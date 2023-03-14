Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

click to enlarge
Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera Jr. was killed on Feb. 24 after dogs escaped from a residence on the 2800 block of Delpa Street.
The widow of the man killed by dogs on San Antonio's West Side in February has retained high-profile personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry and filed a civil suit against the canines' owners, the Express-News reports
Juanita "Janie" Najera, 74, also injured in the attack, is seeking $1 million in damages related to the incident that cost her husband, 81-year-old Air Force veteran Ramon Najera Jr., his life.
Henry's office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Bexar County District Court.
The petition accuses the dogs' owners, Christian Alexander Moreno and Abilene Schnieder Moreno, as well as the person who owned the home where the couple lived, Carlos Moreno, of negligence for failing to prevent the attack.
The complaint argues that the defendants failed to secure the dogs in an appropriate manner and that they knew the animals, which had attacked people before, posed a danger.
Juanita Najera is seeking damages for the wrongful death of her husband, lost income resulting from her husband's death and damages to cover medical and funeral expenses, according to the court filing.
The Najeras were attacked Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Delpa Street while visiting a friend when the dogs escaped. Other people, including a responding San Antonio fire captain, were injured trying to secure the dogs.
Christian Alexander Moreno was arrested the day of the attack, while his wife, Abilene Schnieder Moreno, was taken into custody days later
. Both are charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person. They remain in Bexar County Jail.
