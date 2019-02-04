Staind's Aaron Lewis Tells Rio Grande Valley Crowd 'I Don't Know How to Speak Spanish. I'm American'

click to enlarge Facebook, Aaron Lewis

With Donald Trump in the White House, we’ve grown used to witnessing ignorance on a near-daily basis. It’s almost to the point where we feel immune to it.

But, boy, did Aaron Lewis prove us wrong this weekend.

A week after his Alamo City performance, the former frontman for ’90s nu-metal band Staind stuck his cowboy boot in his mouth Saturday at a solo show in the Texas border city of Pharr, directly east of McAllen.

A video shows Lewis, who's rebranded himself as a country singer, attempting to quiet the crowd. A few audience members join in, telling other folks in the audience to "shut the fuck up" but yield no results.

Then, without apparent reservation, Lewis said, “I'm sorry. I don't know how to speak Spanish. I'm American.”



After another few seconds, the singer thanked the crowd and walked off stage.

This would be more surprising, we suppose, if we didn’t know that Lewis is a Trump supporter. From a 2016 interview with Billboard saying he’d “certainly vote for Trump" to Lewis rocking a Trump hat and complimenting the president's speech in a video the following year, his statement doesn't feel that off-brand from the president's.

Fun fact, Aaron: it actually is possible to speak Spanish and be American.

Maybe it's time to put down the guitar and pick up a book, yeah?