Staind's Aaron Lewis Tells Rio Grande Valley Crowd 'I Don't Know How to Speak Spanish. I'm American'

With Donald Trump in the White House, we’ve grown used to witnessing ignorance on a near-daily basis. It’s almost to the point where we feel immune to it.
But, boy, did Aaron Lewis prove us wrong this weekend.
A week after his Alamo City performance, the former frontman for ’90s nu-metal band Staind stuck his cowboy boot in his mouth Saturday at a solo show in the Texas border city of Pharr, directly east of McAllen.
Then, without apparent reservation, Lewis said, “I'm sorry. I don't know how to speak Spanish. I'm American.”
This would be more surprising, we suppose, if we didn’t know that Lewis is a Trump supporter. From a 2016 interview with Billboard saying he’d “certainly vote for Trump" to Lewis rocking a Trump hat and complimenting the president's speech in a video the following year, his statement doesn't feel that off-brand from the president's.
Fun fact, Aaron: it actually is possible to speak Spanish and be American.
Maybe it's time to put down the guitar and pick up a book, yeah?
