All the San Antonio-Based Artists Who Landed Official Showcases at SXSW 2019

As South By Southwest 2019 looms like a dark cloud about to unleash a thunderstorm of non-stop live music, we now know which San Antonio artists have snagged official showcases.



While we know others may pop up at the last minute, this is a comprehensive list of SA-based artists headed to the festival, as of today and according its official website.

Phillip Wolf

Thursday, March 14

Breaking out with his performance at Mala Luna in 2016, Phillip Wolf is a rising San Antonio MC that absolutely deserves attention. Wolf matches his approachable production of his radio-friendly sound with ferocious word-play that lands right in the pocket. 7-7:40pm, Sheraton Backyard, 702 E 10th St.

Lisa Morales

Thursday, March 14

Rustic, authentic and timeless, singer-songwriter Lisa Morales has been a long-time regional favorite, and it’s no surprise that she’s landing yet another official showcase at one of the largest music festivals in the world. 10-10:40pm, Continental Club, 315 S. Congress Ave.

Christelle Bofale

Friday, March 15

Besides the couple of songs where she’s guest spots for rapper Devon Ray, there’s not a whole lot of information on Christelle Bofale. What we have heard though, is a soulful R&B artist who certainly has the chops to do big stuff. 7:45pm-8:20pm, Palm Door, 401 Sabine St.



Creepside

Friday, March 15

Serving up a charcuterie plate of EDM, house and ’90s UK garage has helped DJ and electronic producer Creepside build a solid local profile. The Main II, 610 E. 6th St. (Set time not yet disclosed.)

Der Kindestod

Friday, March 15

It’s hard to describe Der Kindestod’s work in just a few words. Harnessing underground rave elements with industrial textures, Der Kindestod creates music that seems like it would work better as a sound installation than an actual live performance, but don't let that stop you from vogueing the house down on the dance floor. The Main II, 610 E. 6th St. (Set time not yet disclosed.)





Garrett T. Capps

Thursday, March 14

The face of modern-day honky tonk, Garrett T. Capps has had a busy couple years. From one of his tracks landing on the series opener for Showtime's Billions, to multiple SXSW showcases, Capps’ recognition is a testament to his stellar songwriting and steady work ethic. 9-9:40pm, 18th over Austin, 500 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd.

Henry Brun & the Latin Playerz

Thursday, March 14

With sound that's Latin jazz-meets-Tejano-meets Chicano Soul, Henry Brun & the Latin Playerz are a driving force in SA's jazz community, and it’s no surprise to see them at this year’s SXSW. 8-8:40pm, Elephant Room, 315 Congress Ave.

KP Tha Profit X City

Saturday, March 16

Dare we call the duo of KP Tha Profit and City the Outkast of San Antonio? It’s been a while since we’ve heard this kind of quality hip-hop come out of the 2-1-0. The two MCs flow over echoey, trap-inspired beats, but instead of just mumbling jibberish over the beats, they attack the track with actual life experiences and lyrics with substance. Scratchhouse Backyard, 617 E 7th St.



Lil Yodaa

Saturday, March 16

With his high-pitched vocal timbre and rapid-fire delivery over trap beats, Lil Yodaa's sound is reminiscent of Bizzy Bone from legendary Cleveland choppers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Only expect a heavy dose of Texas flavor. Scratchhouse Backyard, 617 E 7th St. (Set time not yet disclosed.)





Memories in Broken Glass

Saturday, March 16

A little bit post-hardcore, a little bit emo, a little bit prog-metal and a little bit hardcore, Memories in Broken Glass sound like a mix of Coheed and Cambria and Dance Gavin Dance, but with heavier metal transitions. 9:45-10:15, Dirty Dog Bar, 505 E 6th St.

P2 The Gold Mask

Repping Marbach and putting in work since the mid 2010s, P2 The Gold Mask matches Soundcloud rapper aesthetics with elements of mumble rap for a sound that’s won regional attention over the last several years. (No set info has been provided yet for this artist.).

Before you make the trek to see any of these artists, make sure you find out whether there's open admission to their showcase. All SXSW shows are free with a festival wristband or badge. However, some shows are exclusive to wristband- and badge-holders and others may require an entry fee.



For more information and to purchase wristbands or badges, visit sxsw.com.