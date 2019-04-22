Ukranian Metal Outfit Jinjer Confirmed for River City Rockfest Date

click to enlarge
There have been a ton of amazing female vocalists holding it down in the realm of metal lately. From I Wrestled a Bear Once’s original frontwoman Krysta Cameron to Wall of Jericho’s Candace Kucsulain, girls have shown they can shout, shriek and death growl with all the throat-aching intensity of their male counterparts.
And that certainly goes for singer Tatiana Shmailyuk of the Ukranian four-piece powerhouse Jinjer. And she and her band will be demonstrating that at River City Rockfest on Saturday, September 21.
Jinjer is the first confirmed headliner for the festival, which this year will take place over the course of two days instead of one.
And while the Jinger is primarily considered a metalcore outfit, its ability to tiptoe into moments of prog, death and even nu-metal gives it an edge over most bands mining the frankly kinda-tired sugenre.
Not to mention, Shmailyuk’s vocals are some of the gnarliest in the business right now. From amazing clean singing to thunderous, low-pitched growls and banshee shrieks, her range and dynamics are matched by few.
Tickets for River City Rockfest are not yet on sale, but check the website for updates
.
.