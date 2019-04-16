click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Fans at the barricade go crazy at a recent River City Rockfest.
Who isn't down for an extra day of rock?
After six years in operation, San Antonio's River City Rockfest
is expanding into a two-day event. The Bud Light-sponsored outdoor concert will run Sept. 21-22 at the AT&T Center.
“River City Rockfest has grown and evolved into a full-fledged festival in the past six years, and expanding to two days is something we’ve been planning for,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President Tammy Turner said in a written statement.
Last year, the festival shifted from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, drawing more than 25,000 attendees. Past lineups have included hard rock and metal favorites including Scorpions, Nine Inch Nails and Joan Jett.
Promoters haven't yet announced the roster for this year's Rockfest, although a little Internet snooping suggests fans will likely hear some cowbell
this year. Perennial SA favorite Blue Oyster Cult's website
lists a September 22 performance at the AT&T center as an upcoming tour stop.
