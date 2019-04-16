Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

River City Rockfest Will Expand Into a Two-Day Event This Year — and Now With More Cowbell

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge Fans at the barricade go crazy at a recent River City Rockfest. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Fans at the barricade go crazy at a recent River City Rockfest.
Who isn't down for an extra day of rock?

After six years in operation, San Antonio's River City Rockfest is expanding into a two-day event. The Bud Light-sponsored outdoor concert will run Sept. 21-22 at the AT&T Center.

“River City Rockfest has grown and evolved into a full-fledged festival in the past six years, and expanding to two days is something we’ve been planning for,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President Tammy Turner said in a written statement.

Last year, the festival shifted from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, drawing more than 25,000 attendees. Past lineups have included hard rock and metal favorites including Scorpions, Nine Inch Nails and Joan Jett.



Promoters haven't yet announced the roster for this year's Rockfest, although a little Internet snooping suggests fans will likely hear some cowbell this year. Perennial SA favorite Blue Oyster Cult's website lists a September 22 performance at the AT&T center as an upcoming tour stop.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Real-Deal Latin Rockers Diamanté Electrico Ready to Charge Up San Antonio Read More

  2. After 30 Years, the Indigo Girls Continue to Reign as Singer-Songwriter Queens Read More

  3. Longtime Rockers Whitesnake Pull Into the Aztec Read More

  4. Forget Fiesta: 7 Shows You Can Hit up to Avoid the Chicken-on-a-Stick Crowds Read More

  5. Get Sleepy When Brooklyn's Red Ribbon Slips Into the Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...