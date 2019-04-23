Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Splish Splash, Bish: Float Fest Announces New Location
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 1:12 PM
After a permit was denied
to use the San Marcos river again, the folks behind Float Fest found a new home for the 2019 incarnation of their live music and tubing event.
Float Fest, which has drawn big-name acts like Snoop Dogg and Tame Impala, will now be he held in Gonzales, roughly an hour outside of both San Antonio and Austin.
"Float Fest is happening and we are excited about that,” said founder Marcus Federman in a press release. “Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas independence and we can't think of a better place to celebrate a festival rich in Texas traditions, such as live music, floating the river and camping.”
Lineup details and tickets will be available Thursday, April 25. Visit floatfest.net
for more details.
