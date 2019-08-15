Thursday, August 15, 2019
Keith Urban and Others in Initial Music Lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 11:51 AM
click to enlarge
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo doesn't play around, y’all.
The event — which returns to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds February 6-23 next year — has announced its first set of musical guests, including "The Fighter Singer" Keith Urban and long-running rocker Sammy Hagar.
Among the dates rodeo officials announced Thursday:
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com, the SA Rodeo App or at ticketmaster.com. More entertainment will be released in the coming weeks. Season tickets and ticket packages are also available at sarodeo.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
- Friday, February 7: Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham
- Monday, February 10 — Nashville Star singing competition winner Chris Young
- Saturday, February 15 — Keith Urban
Tags: keith urban, sammy hagar & the circle, sammy hagar, chris young, san antonio stock show and rodeo, rodeo, san antonio, Image