Thursday, August 15, 2019

Keith Urban and Others in Initial Music Lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, KEITH URBAN
  • Facebook, Keith Urban
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo doesn't play around, y’all.

The event — which returns to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds February 6-23 next year — has announced its first set of musical guests, including "The Fighter Singer" Keith Urban and long-running rocker Sammy Hagar.

Among the dates rodeo officials announced Thursday:
  • Friday, February 7: Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham
  • Monday, February 10 — Nashville Star singing competition winner Chris Young
  • Saturday, February 15 — Keith Urban
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com, the SA Rodeo App or at ticketmaster.com. More entertainment will be released in the coming weeks. Season tickets and ticket packages are also available at sarodeo.com.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
723 AT&T Center Parkway
Northeast
San Antonio, TX
Mixed-use/Alternative
Map
