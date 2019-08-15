Keith Urban and Others in Initial Music Lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

click to enlarge Facebook, Keith Urban

Friday, February 7: Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham



Monday, February 10 — Nashville Star singing competition winner Chris Young



singing competition winner Chris Young Saturday, February 15 — Keith Urban

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo doesn't play around, y’all.The event — which returns to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds February 6-23 next year — has announced its first set of musical guests, including "The Fighter Singer" Keith Urban and long-running rocker Sammy Hagar.Among the dates rodeo officials announced Thursday: