Honky Keeps on Tonkin’: Garrett T. Capps to Celebrate the Release of New Album All Right, All Night

San Antonio honky tonker, rock and roller and space-country captain Garrett T. Capps is on a hot streak.
In March 2018, Capps garnered considerable attention when his anthemic Southern rock song “Born in San Antone” received prominent feature in the opening of of Showtime’s hit show Billions
’ third season. In May of the same year, he released the adventurous space-country album In the Shadows (Again)
— the first in a planned trilogy of albums with his experimental country band Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country. Then, in April of this year, he dropped the barnburner of an album Sounds of San Antone with his honky-tonkin’ and roots-rockin’ garage band the Three Timers.
On August 30, Capps will celebrate the release of All Right, All Night
, the second album in his space-country trilogy. In the time between the Billions placement and his latest release, Capps has also toured in Europe and played tons of Texas gigs with the Three Timers, did a West Coast stint with NASA Country and opened — along with a few partners — Lonesome Rose, the only honky tonk on the St. Mary’s strip.
With All Right, All Night, Capps said he wanted to “make a deliberate Texas country album in the style of, like, Robert Earl Keen or Pat Green.”
What he ended up with, though, is a nine-song album that may take some cues from those celebrated purveyors of new-school Texas country but mixes in enough other elements — traditional Texas country and Tex-Mex, experimental touches and Capps’ expansive sense of musical space — to make it something wholly original and endlessly listenable.
Produced by veteran Texas country mastermind Adam Odor and featuring performances by Texas legends Augie Meyers and Lloyd Maines, this is Capps’ most ambitious and fully realized work to date.
The jangly and driving title track — also the release’s lead single — features gospel-like backing vocals and an earworm of a chorus. It also finds Capps executing on his considerable songwriting gifts as well or better than he ever has.
Capps said that the song, which came to him on a morning jog, is “probably the best song” he’s written.
The other eight tracks on the album, four of which are reworkings of songs from the Three Timers LP, include ace duets with fellow Americana rising stars Jamie Lin Wilson and Carson McHone. Several tracks — especially album closer “Brand New Dance” — showcase the best of what happens when Capps melds his more off-kilter sensibilities with his penchant for penning fine country tunes.
Despite its experimental overtones, the album is also straight-up radio ready. Which makes sense since Capps said he’s hoping this one will help propel him “to the next level.”
After Friday’s album release show, Capps and the NASA Country crew are heading to the Netherlands and Spain for a month of shows. Upon his return, Capps plans to hit the studio again and get to work on the third installment of his space-country trilogy.
Lucky for us, the man doesn’t rest.
Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country Album Release, featuring Kathryn Legendre, Jonathan Terrell and more
$10, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com
