After Skipping the Essex Music Fest, Snoop Dogg Will Rock DJ Set at the Tobin Center

After failing to show up at Essex Music Fest back in May, it looks like Snoop Dogg fans may get the redemption they deserve.The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Snoop Dogg will performing a full Snoopadelic DJ set and a selection of his greatest hits, on Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. inside the Tobin's H-E-B Performance Hall.What can really be said about the pioneering gangsta rapper that folks don’t already know? The dude’s been in a million movies and nearly every song he’s featured on becomes an instant classic. What's more, he can still put on an amazing live show as we saw first hand when he rocked a set at the Aztec Theatre a few years ago right before Christmas.