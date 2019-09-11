Beloved Austin Singer-Songwriter and Outsider Artist Daniel Johnston Has Died

RIP Daniel Johnston https://t.co/y7ECMuX6Lr— Beck (@beck) September 11, 2019
Those early DJ tunes meant a lot to so many of us. “Walking the Cow” was also a favorite of mine, along with “Keep Punching Joe,” whose lyrics reference “Walking the Cow.” Rest well Daniel Johnston, you sure earned it. https://t.co/KVGvW210yB— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 11, 2019
Daniel Johnston; what a gentle, beautiful treasure. So sad to hear you’ve left us.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 11, 2019
