Ghostface Killah and Killah Priest to Play Official Wu-Tang After-Party at Paper Tiger

The Wu-Tang Clan is about to swarm San Antonio again, and this time, the party doesn't end with the gig.An after-party featuring full-fledged Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah and affiliate Killah Priest will take place at Paper Tiger on Saturday, October 5. It will start at 11:30 p.m., directly following the Wu-Tang show at the Majestic Theatre.Wu-Tang formed in the New York City borough of Staten Island in 1992. The original lineup consisted of rapper-producer RZA and rappers GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa. The group was considered a pioneering collective in hip-hop and remains influential today.Hosted by Madone, the after-party will also include performances by DFW artists Stone Mecca and DJ Notion