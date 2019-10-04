Email
Friday, October 4, 2019

PSA: Known Abuser Chris Brown Playing the AT&T Center with Support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 9:11 AM

Do you have a lot of money laying around that you want to part with?

Are you oddly attracted to garbage people that sing barely passably but dance pretty well?

Are you indifferent to the idea of supporting unrepentant abusers?

If you answered yes to all of the above, then, by all means, go see Chris Fucking Brown.



$43.50-$253.50, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map

