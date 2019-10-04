Friday, October 4, 2019
PSA: Known Abuser Chris Brown Playing the AT&T Center with Support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign
Posted
By James Courtney
on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 9:11 AM
click image
-
Instagram / chrisbrownofficial
Do you have a lot of money laying around that you want to part with?
Are you oddly attracted to garbage people that sing barely passably but dance pretty well?
Are you indifferent to the idea of supporting unrepentant abusers?
If you answered yes to all of the above, then, by all means, go see Chris Fucking Brown.
$43.50-$253.50, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Chris Brown, abuser, rapper, Image