Wu-Tang Brought the Ruckus to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Saturday Night

Wu-Tang wrecking it at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday night.

Stone Mecca kicking things off

RZA Rocking During The Wu-Tang Set

Method Man delivering fire verses

Young Dirty Bastard Getting Down

We're hard pressed to remember when the Wu-Tang Clan was last in San Antonio. Hell, the groundbreaking rap collective may have never have performed here.Whichever the case, the energy Wu-Tang brought to the Majestic Theatre last night made it worth the wait — even if that wait was 25 years. After all, the group's current tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of its debut albumThe venue was packed with a multi-generational crowd in black and yellow shirts with Wu-Tang's “W” emblem emblazoned across the front. The wide range of ages drove home how much impact the collective still has, not just in its genre but on pop music in general.Opening the night was Jimi Hendrix-inspired artist Stone Mecca, a frequent Wu collaborator. At first, it seemed a strange choice to have a rock performer kick things off, but the amount of soul and funk mixed into the set served as a reminder of where hip-hop came from and made a great aperitif before the Clan appeared.Wu-Tang rapper and producer RZA emerged onstage after the opener's set, working to get the crowd hyped for what was about to happen next.“Where’s the energy at tonight, San Antonio?” he yelled before rapping the hook to the “Bring Da Ruckus," the first song onMet by a roar of cheers, Ghostface Killah emerged next, setting in on his verse: “Ghostface catch the blast of a hype verse / my glock burst / leave in a hearse, I did worse.”The group jumped right into the album's second track, “Shame On a N*gga,” as Young Dirty Bastard (the late Old Dirty Bastard’s son) exploded across the stage rapping with his dad's chaotic fervor. Not only did YDB sport a similar hairstyle and bear physical resemblance to his father, his firework delivery added a youthful edge to the group, whose members are in their late 40s and early 50s.It's not like the rest of Wu-Tang had trouble holding their own next to YDB, though. Over the course of about two hours, RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Wu affiliate Killah Priest swarmed through all the bangers offincluding “C.R.E.A.M,” “Method Man” and “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothin’ Ta F’ Wit.”They also threw in “Triumph” from the second albumand let Young Dirty Bastard spit verses from his father’s solo outings “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Get Your Money.”RZA periodically sprayed the audience with champagne, which met with more applause and cheers.“We started in New York City,” RZA told the crowd at the end of the night. "We made it to New Jersey and then down to Philly. There was this man named Will Strickland who was the first person to play Wu-Tang in Texas all those years ago, and since then, Texas has always been a big supporter of us, so we just want to say thank y’all for that. The song he played had no hook, just eight dope emcees’s getting lyrical. That song was 'Protect Your Neck'."Rapping along with every word, audience members threw the the famous “W” hand symbol into the air. The song made an epic close to one of the best hip-hop performances San Antonio has likely ever seen.