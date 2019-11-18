Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 18, 2019

Kanye West Calls Himself the 'Greatest Artist God Ever Created' — and Other WTF Moments from His Texas Visit

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Kanye West and Choir - FACEBOOK / LAKEWOOD CHURCH
  • Facebook / Lakewood Church
  • Kanye West and Choir
Dear Jay Z, come get your boy.

If you were on social media this weekend, you probably saw at least one one headline on your feed about rapper Kanye West’s wild visit to Texas.

The “Jesus Walks” singer performed with his choir at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday. During the church's day service, he spoke with Osteen and the crowd, while his evening service which was more performance-based.

During his rambling conversation with Osteen during the day service, West let his own ego take the mic as he made proclamations such as, “Jesus has won the victory, because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for Him.”



Not that the greatest artist that God created couldn’t be a rapper, but it seems doubtful the Almighty would bestow that title on someone who wrote lines like, “Sometimes I'm wishin' that my dick had GoPro, so I could play that shit back in slo-mo.”

Riveting shit, Ye.

Sitting next to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, West’s wife Kim Kardashian West watched from the frontrow as the rapper talked about struggles including his mental breakdown, battles with the devil and subliminal messages in the media. All while using Bible verses to back up his points.

“All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all seen me use before, God is now using for Him," he told the crowd. "Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God, and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”

Riiiiight.

West didn’t just visit a church in on his Houston trip, though. He and his wife found themselves at Harris County Jail performing two sets — one each for the male and female inmates.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, West called his performance to the jail, a “mission” not a show. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also endorsed the rapper, saying more artists should follow his lead.

“What @kanyewest does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative. Saving one soul at a time,” Abbott tweeted.

“Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier b/c of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes,” Abbott added. “It would be great if other artists followed Kanye’s lead.”


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Drive By Truckers Brought Politics, Overdriven Country Rock to Texas' Gruene Hall on Saturday Read More

  2. Five San Antonio Concerts to Get You Through the Rest of the 2010s Read More

  3. The Tedeschi Trucks Band Evoked the Magic of Blues-Rock Interplay at its San Antonio Performance Read More

  4. Tex Pop and the San Antonio Blues Society Honor Delta Blues Giant Robert Johnson This Saturday Read More

  5. Watch Metalachi Combine Metal and Classic Rock When They Play Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation