Dear Jay Z, come get your boy.If you were on social media this weekend, you probably saw at least one one headline on your feed about rapper Kanye West’s wild visit to Texas.The “Jesus Walks” singer performed with his choir at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday. During the church's day service, he spoke with Osteen and the crowd, while his evening service which was more performance-based.During his rambling conversation with Osteen during the day service, West let his own ego take the mic as he made proclamations such as, “Jesus has won the victory, because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for Him.”Not that the greatest artist that God createdbe a rapper, but it seems doubtful the Almighty would bestow that title on someone who wrote lines like, “Sometimes I'm wishin' that my dick had GoPro, so I could play that shit back in slo-mo.”Riveting shit, Ye.Sitting next to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, West’s wife Kim Kardashian West watched from the frontrow as the rapper talked about struggles including his mental breakdown, battles with the devil and subliminal messages in the media. All while using Bible verses to back up his points.“All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all seen me use before, God is now using for Him," he told the crowd. "Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God, and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”Riiiiight.West didn’t just visit a church in on his Houston trip, though. He and his wife found themselves at Harris County Jail performing two sets — one each for the male and female inmates.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, West called his performance to the jail, a “mission” not a show. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also endorsed the rapper, saying more artists should follow his lead.“What @kanyewest does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative. Saving one soul at a time,” Abbott tweeted.“Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier b/c of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes,” Abbott added. “It would be great if other artists followed Kanye’s lead.”