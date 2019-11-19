Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Converge, Swans and More Head to Texas Next Summer for Oblivion Access, Formerly Austin Terror Fest

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CONVERGE
  • Facebook / Converge
Austin Terror Fest has been renamed Oblivion Access — and the rebranded music festival's lineup already sounds killer.

Featuring metallic hardcore outfit Converge, experimental rockers Swans and dark singer-songwriter Anna von Hausswolff among others, the fest will return to downtown Austin from Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, of next year.

The name change seems to reflect the festival's increasingly diverse booking policy. Talent bookers Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi started Terror Fest in 2016 with a focus on heavy metal. This year, the event expanded to include noise rock, hip-hop and other underground sounds.

Here’s 2020's lineup, so far:
  • Swans
  • Converge
  • Lil Ugly Mane
  • Anna von Hausswolff
  • Despise You
  • True Widow
  • Primitive Man
Three-day GA passes are on sale now for $200 through the festival’s official Facebook event page.

