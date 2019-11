Slipknot Will Disembark Next Year With Its Own Metal Cruise: Knotfest At Sea

Since San Antonio reveres all things heavy metal, here's something strange — even for a genre that seems to revel in strangeness.In the vein of other cruises for metal fanatics such as Megadeth's Megacruise and Barge to Hell (now 70,000 Tons of Metal), the masked ensemble Slipknot has unveiled its own party boat experience: Knotfest At Sea.The band is also changing its name to Dripknot since it be on the water.Just kidding they’re not. Or should I say, they’reCorny jokes aside, the band will perform two sets aboard the ship Norwegian Jade which will set sail off the coast of Barcelona next year for an August 10-14 cruise.Slipknot will announce the full lineup of other bands and onboard entertainment in December.If you think climbing on a boat with a bunch of folks with “P=S” tattoos sounds like a good time, by all means, register for the pre-sale here

