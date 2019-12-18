Cher Gives High Praise to Hotel Emma During San Antonio Stay

Cher even took the opportunity to, in all caps, share a brief synopsis of inspiration behind Hotel Emma, which she called one of the "most unique" places she's ever stayed.
JUST STAYED IN ONE OF THE MOST UNIQUE,BEAUTIFUL HOTELS EVER.🙌🏻— Cher (@cher) December 17, 2019
“EMMA HOTEL,SAN ANTONIO.”
STAYED IN AMAZING HOTELS ALL OVER THE🌎
“EMMA”
MIGHT TAKE THE🎂.
OK,STORY…3 EMMA’S WITH ONE MAN AT SAME TIME.
LAST EMMA SHOT HIM
FOR AN UNPAID BILL🤣.
WHOA GURL👻
According to the hotel's website, the story of the three Emmas goes like this. The hotel is officially named after Emma Koehler, the woman who ran Pearl Brewery after her husband, the company's president, died in 1914 (more on that later). She kept the company running during Prohibition, converting portions of the business to dry cleaning, auto repair and making goods like ice cream and soda.
How bout NO— Cher (@cher) December 18, 2019
