San Antonio Riot Grrrl Punkers Fea Just Landed in Rolling Stone

click to enlarge
Even though San Antonio's Fea rated a mention from Iggy Pop a Rolling Stone interview
a couple years back, the band had never received a full-fledged feature from the venerable pop-culture mag.
Until now.
“Fusing a riot grrrl ethos with steely-eyed Chicana grit, the band Fea have become American punk trailblazers,” Rolling Stone gushed before jumping into an interview with the band, which released its sophomore effort No Novelties
last month on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records.
“All of this press is starting to come in, and we’re really excited about it,” Fea drummer Phanie Diaz told the Current
over the phone.
Fea also has a lot of shows coming up in 202o, including dates with iconic punk acts Subhumans and Pansy Division, she added. So, getting some press ahead of those is helpful.
But the recent accolades didn't come easy or overnight.
Fea isn’t the first band for bassist Jenn Alva and drummer Phanie Diaz. The pair made up two-thirds of Girl in a Coma, which spent years building a following before its 2018 breakup. Their work bringing Fea to a wider audience began even before their other band dissolved and required years of hard work.
“You have to stay patient, and you have to definitely work hard and stay visible,” Diaz said. “If anybody’s just starting out or thinking they aren’t getting the recognition, I think it’s important to just work hard and not think about those things. Just have your goal of wanting to get your music out there and things just happen unexpectedly. That’s what happened with the first band."
Diaz added: "All we knew is that we loved being in the band and we wanted to travel and wanted to get the music out there. But because we kept staying busy, it just kind of happened. You start networking, you start meeting people, people hear about you, you watch your crowds getting bigger. You just can’t give up on the hard work. That’s never going to end, so you have to keep that in mind always and not expect [to receive recognition]. Just go out and do it.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.