Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 23, 2019

San Antonio Synthpop Duo Hyperbubble Selected As One of the Winners of Dolly Parton's #JoleneChallenge

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HYPERBUBBLE
  • Courtesy of Hyperbubble
Hyperbubble is here to peppily pluck at our heartstrings — and Dolly Parton is apparently a fan.

Back in November, Parton tweeted that she wanted to hear cover versions of her iconic heartbreaker "Jolene" as part of the #JoleneChallenge, a social media tie-in to promote her new Netflix series Heartstrings.

Hyperbubble was one of thousands who answered the call with their take on the song:


After some negotiations with Netflix and Parton's team and a cryptic Instagram post, Hyperbubble has finally, officially announced that its version of "Jolene" was selected as one of 16 versions included in Netflix's "Best-Of" compilation video. You can catch member Jeff DeCuir's "two seconds of fame" at 0:28.



Curious to hear the rest? Check out the full compilation below.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Riot Grrrl Punkers Fea Just Landed in Rolling Stone Read More

  2. Central Texas Music Festival Float Fest Announces a 2020 Return Read More

  3. Cher Gives High Praise to Hotel Emma During San Antonio Stay Read More

  4. Sound of a Decade: The 2010s Brought Big Changes to San Antonio’s Music Scene — Mostly Positive Ones Read More

  5. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to San Antonio for Annual Christmas Show at the AT&T Center Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation