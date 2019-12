San Antonio Synthpop Duo Hyperbubble Selected As One of the Winners of Dolly Parton's #JoleneChallenge

Hyperbubble is here to peppily pluck at our heartstrings — and Dolly Parton is apparently a fan.Back in November, Parton tweeted that she wanted to hear cover versions of her iconic heartbreaker "Jolene" as part of the #JoleneChallenge, a social media tie-in to promote her new Netflix seriesHyperbubble was one of thousands who answered the call with their take on the song:After some negotiations with Netflix and Parton's team and a cryptic Instagram post , Hyperbubble has finally, officially announced that its version of "Jolene" was selected as one of 16 versions included in Netflix's "Best-Of" compilation video . You can catch member Jeff DeCuir's "two seconds of fame" at 0:28.Curious to hear the rest? Check out the full compilation below.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.