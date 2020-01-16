Email
Thursday, January 16, 2020

Extreme Metal and Experimental Music Festival Oblivion Access — Formerly Austin Terror Fest — Unveils Lineup

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / DAUGHTERS
  • Facebook / Daughters
Oblivion Access — the hard-edged music festival previously billed as Austin Terror Fest — has announced its full 2020 lineup, including grindcore pioneers Carcass, straight-edge band Youth of Today, avant-noise act Swans and noise rockers Daughters.

The fourth annual metal, extreme rock and experimental showcase will take place June 5-7 at venues around Austin's Red River district.

The festival organizers offered up a preview of several headliners in November, also announcing the name change then. Apparently, the promoters worried the word “terror” carried a hostile tone. "Oblivion Access," however, connotes a more welcoming environment for both audience and performers.

Aww. So, now you know.



The full lineup is available online. But for those too lazy to click, here's a sampling of highlights:

Carcass
Youth of Today
Swans
Daughters
Autopsy
Duster
Converge
Zola Jesus
Vio-Lence
Lil Ugly Mane
Repulsion
A Place to Bury Strangers
Melt Banana
Windhand
Coven
Anna von Hausswolff
Kool KeithCough
Thou

Tickets are on sale now at oblivionaccessfestival.com.

