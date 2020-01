Oblivion Access — the hard-edged music festival previously billed as Austin Terror Fest — has announced its full 2020 lineup, including grindcore pioneers Carcass, straight-edge band Youth of Today, avant-noise act Swans and noise rockers Daughters.The fourth annual metal, extreme rock and experimental showcase will take place June 5-7 at venues around Austin's Red River district.The festival organizers offered up a preview of several headliners in November, also announcing the name change then. Apparently, the promoters worried the word “terror” carried a hostile tone. "Oblivion Access," however, connotes a more welcoming environment for both audience and performers.Aww. So, now you know.The full lineup is available online . But for those too lazy to click, here's a sampling of highlights:CarcassYouth of TodaySwansDaughtersAutopsyDusterConvergeZola JesusVio-LenceLil Ugly ManeRepulsionA Place to Bury StrangersMelt BananaWindhandCovenAnna von HausswolffKool KeithCoughThou

