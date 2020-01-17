Big Freedia Will Bring Bounce Tunes, Spiritual Experience When She Takes the Stage at Paper Tiger

Since the 2000s, the New Orleans artist Big Freedia been at the forefront of bringing the energetic hip-hop form known as “bounce” into the mainstream. Many got their first taste of Freedia when she was featured on Beyonce’s “Formation,” shouting, “I did not come to play with you hoes, I came to slay, bitch!”If you’ve never seen the Queen Diva live, hold onto something.Her show is a spiritual experience — one that consists of self-love, booty-shaking and the kind of fellowship often reserved for religious functions. It might seem strange to see “spiritual experience” and “booty-shaking” in the same sentence, but we assure that many have shared the same sentiment upon leaving her concerts.

