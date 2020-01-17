Friday, January 17, 2020
Big Freedia Will Bring Bounce Tunes, Spiritual Experience When She Takes the Stage at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM
click to enlarge
Since the 2000s, the New Orleans artist Big Freedia been at the forefront of bringing the energetic hip-hop form known as “bounce” into the mainstream. Many got their first taste of Freedia when she was featured on Beyonce’s “Formation,” shouting, “I did not come to play with you hoes, I came to slay, bitch!”
If you’ve never seen the Queen Diva live, hold onto something.
Her show is a spiritual experience — one that consists of self-love, booty-shaking and the kind of fellowship often reserved for religious functions. It might seem strange to see “spiritual experience” and “booty-shaking” in the same sentence, but we assure that many have shared the same sentiment upon leaving her concerts.
$22, Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, bounce, queen of bounce, Big Freedia, Paper Tiger, concert, San Antonio, Texas, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.