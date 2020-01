Two Dead and Five Injured In Shooting at San Antonio Live Music Club Ventura

Two people were killed and five others injured during a shooting inside San Antonio music venue Ventura.Officers were called to the bar just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to a KXAN news report. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club where a hip-hop show was being held.The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club. One died at the scene, while another 6 were transported to the hospital. One was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.Michael Carrillo, who took over as owner of the venue in 2016, was unable to give a statement press time.So far, the victims have not been identified according McManus, although he said the victim who died at the club was a male.McManus said he's confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.Hours after the shooting, officials continued their investigation. SAPD officers combed the River Walk near the bar with flashlights searching for clues and possible signs of the suspect still at large.This is a developing story.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.