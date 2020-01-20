Email
Monday, January 20, 2020

Two Dead and Five Injured In Shooting at San Antonio Live Music Club Ventura

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:13 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / VENTURA
  • Facebook / Ventura
Two people were killed and five others injured during a shooting inside San Antonio music venue Ventura.

Officers were called to the bar just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to a KXAN news report.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club where a hip-hop show was being held.

FACEBOOK / VENTURA
  • Facebook / Ventura

The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club. One died at the scene, while another 6 were transported to the hospital. One was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.



Michael Carrillo, who took over as owner of the venue in 2016, was unable to give a statement press time.

So far, the victims have not been identified according McManus, although he said the victim who died at the club was a male.

McManus said he's confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.

Hours after the shooting, officials continued their investigation. SAPD officers combed the River Walk near the bar with flashlights searching for clues and possible signs of the suspect still at large.

This is a developing story.

