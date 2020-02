Lizzo Returning Home to Texas to Play Houston Rodeo Next Month

San Antonio fans of booty shaker Lizzo may want to put in a time-off request for next month.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed Tuesday morning that the singer, rapper and flautist will perform Friday, March 20, in honor of Black Heritage Day. The announcement is especially exciting given that it was made at Alief ISD's Elsik High School, where Lizzo graduated in 2006. While there, she played — you guessed it — flute in the school band.Lizzo shared the news with fans in an Instagram post.The Houston Rodeo also announced that EDM peformer Marshmello will perform on Friday, March 20, as part of the annual concert series. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

