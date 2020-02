Stripes Convenience Stores Launch New Selena Cups

On the heels of the Selena XXV tribute concert announcement, the Stripes convince store chain is again releasing limited-edition collectible cups bearing the Tejano queen's image.Because "Anything for Selenas” right? (Cue up the movie if you don't remember that line.)Fans of the late singer will able to purchase the two new cup designs Saturday, February 29, beginning at 9 a.m. The stores will allow people to start lining up an hour earlier, and cups are limited to six per person.With those details out of the way, can we get real, y’all?Every couple of months, Q Productions finds another way to celebrate Selena’s legacy. Sure, it's the 25th anniversary of the singer's death, but do we really need another cup with her picture on it?

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.