Texas Music Legend Willie Nelson and Others Playing a Free Online Concert Tonight

Trust Willie Nelson to help us make it through tough times.The legendary Lone Star State musician was planning to hold his annual Luck Reunion "anti-festival" this week at his ranch in Luck, Texas. But a global pandemic kinda got in the way.Instead, Willie and the organizers rebranded the show "'Til Further Notice" and will stream it live Thursday, March 19 so folks keeping social distance can enjoy. Preferably with a longneck and maybe an herbal treat at arm's length.In addition to Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, the lineup will include Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Jewel, Margo Price and others. Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson is scheduled to host. Most of the folks will be performing from their own homes.The show gets underway at 6 p.m. Texas time and is expected to run until around 11 p.m. It's streamable via the Luck Reunion website and Facebook page , along with Twitch.TV

