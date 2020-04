Looking for a Ticketmaster Refund for a Coronavirus-Delayed Concert? Good Luck

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Tool, pictured here at a recent San Antonio performance, was one of a string of touring acts that's postponed dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I've given so much of my fucking money to @ticketmaster they had better check themselves real quick #Ticketmaster — miss brittɑny mɑrie (@MissBeeMartin) April 13, 2020

@Ticketmaster quite shady holding money for a postponed concerts a year from now! Don't be shocked when you have a #classactionlawsuit coming your way. Changing your guidelines during a pandemic?? #shameonyou #concerts #Ticketmaster. https://t.co/j0sWZUnnrV — Sami 🌞🔥💃 (@SamKat77) April 13, 2020

Ticketmaster is quick to take everyone’s money but making things even more difficult in a Pandemic. Changing polices last minute, and taking months to refund people. Nice job guys. You truly are the worst company in the world #Ticketmaster #ticketmasterrefund #COVID19 — Derick Michael (@DThePackageDeal) April 13, 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis putting the kibosh on concerts and other gatherings, Ticketmaster has quietly altered its refund policy to exclusively cover only canceled events, not those postponed or rescheduled by promoters. Digital Music News reports that the change appears to give ticketholders little recourse for getting back money they spent on events that have been indefinitely pushed back or rescheduled to a date buyers can't make.Before the crisis, Ticketmaster’s refund policy page included a message stating “Refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or canceled,” according towhich was kind enough to provide a screen capture of the original pageHowever, the "Refunds" link on Ticketmaster's site link now leads to a post-coronavirus message stating that refunds don't apply to events that have been rescheduled or postponed.Touring acts ranging from Tool and Lamb of God to Elton John and Kelly Clarkson have cancelled, pushed back or rescheduled spring and summer dates due to the global health crisis. Myriad music festivals have also been put on hold.Ticketmaster's revelation comes shortly after a customer of ticket-resale platform StubHub filed a class-action lawsuit against that company for offering vouchers instead of cash refunds for events canceled due to the pandemic.While there's not been a reported class-action suit over Ticketmaster's policy change, the Twittersphere is already glowing white hot with fan anger.