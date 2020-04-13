Looking for a Ticketmaster Refund for a Coronavirus-Delayed Concert? Good Luck

I've given so much of my fucking money to @ticketmaster they had better check themselves real quick #Ticketmaster— miss brittɑny mɑrie (@MissBeeMartin) April 13, 2020
@Ticketmaster quite shady holding money for a postponed concerts a year from now! Don't be shocked when you have a #classactionlawsuit coming your way. Changing your guidelines during a pandemic?? #shameonyou #concerts #Ticketmaster. https://t.co/j0sWZUnnrV— Sami 🌞🔥💃 (@SamKat77) April 13, 2020
Ticketmaster is quick to take everyone’s money but making things even more difficult in a Pandemic. Changing polices last minute, and taking months to refund people. Nice job guys. You truly are the worst company in the world #Ticketmaster #ticketmasterrefund #COVID19— Derick Michael (@DThePackageDeal) April 13, 2020
