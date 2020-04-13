Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 13, 2020

Looking for a Ticketmaster Refund for a Coronavirus-Delayed Concert? Good Luck

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Tool, pictured here at a recent San Antonio performance, was one of a string of touring acts that's postponed dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Tool, pictured here at a recent San Antonio performance, was one of a string of touring acts that's postponed dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With the COVID-19 crisis putting the kibosh on concerts and other gatherings, Ticketmaster has quietly altered its refund policy to exclusively cover only canceled events, not those postponed or rescheduled by promoters.

Digital Music News reports that the change appears to give ticketholders little recourse for getting back money they spent on events that have been indefinitely pushed back or rescheduled to a date buyers can't make.

Before the crisis, Ticketmaster’s refund policy page included a message stating “Refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or canceled,” according to Digital Music News, which was kind enough to provide a screen capture of the original page.

However, the "Refunds" link on Ticketmaster's site link now leads to a post-coronavirus message stating that refunds don't apply to events that have been rescheduled or postponed.



Touring acts ranging from Tool and Lamb of God to Elton John and Kelly Clarkson have cancelled, pushed back or rescheduled spring and summer dates due to the global health crisis. Myriad music festivals have also been put on hold.

Ticketmaster's revelation comes shortly after a customer of ticket-resale platform StubHub filed a class-action lawsuit against that company for offering vouchers instead of cash refunds for events canceled due to the pandemic.

While there's not been a reported class-action suit over Ticketmaster's policy change, the Twittersphere is already glowing white hot with fan anger.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Punk Band With San Antonio Ties Releases 20-Second Hand Washing Song Read More

  2. Revered San Antonio Jazz Trombonist Ron Wilkins in Critical Condition, Battling COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio-Raised Singer Christopher Cross Reveals He's Sick With COVID-19 Read More

  4. Review: San Antonio's Fea Seizes on Video Streaming and Delivers Riot Grrrl Punch With Bikini Kill Set Read More

  5. Texas Music Legend Willie Nelson and Others Playing a Free Online Concert Tonight Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation