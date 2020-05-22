Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

Nine Inch Nails Takes a Dig at 'Puking' Ted Cruz, Keeping Up an Old Feud with the Senator

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM

Poor Ted Cruz.

After becoming a frequent target for late night comedians, who dependably rely on his name alone to elicit laughs — a la John Tesh or Dennis Rodman — the Republican senator is becoming the butt of musicians' jokes too.



This week, Nine Inch Nails took a shot at the charisma-challenged Texan in a listing for a tote bag in its online store, Billboard reports.

A tout for the tote — originally created for the band's scrapped 2020 tour — included a list of fake memories it might help fans relive: "Every song we've ever written played every night. Tapeworm debut/reunion. Complimentary mango La Croix for everyone. Ted Cruz puking by the bus."

The swipe goes back to a feud NIN frontman Trent Reznor ignited with Cruz during a 2018 Texas tour stop, according to Billboard.

"[Cruz] was bugging to get on the guest list, and I told him to fuck off," Reznor told the crowd. "We put him on [the guest list] a few years ago; he drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around."

Cruz fired back on Twitter, clearly eager to let the world know his playlist doesn't run to anything that's even remotely edgy — even by '90s MTV standards.

"Uh, no, NIN is not my music taste," Cruz tweeted. "He was clearly joking. And for the record, I also didn't 'drink all his beer' the last time...but I would have! #FakeNews"

Leave the jokes to the late night hosts, Ted. Or maybe the over-the-hill rockers.

