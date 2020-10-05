No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 5, 2020

EDM Drive-In Vol. 2 returns to San Antonio for four-day halloween weekend event

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM

  • Courtesy of Electric-Fiesta
For live music lovers, 2020 hasn't been a great year. Though watching performances online has certainly been enjoyable, for many it just isn't the same as attending in person.

Things changed in June, when Electric-Fiesta launched its inaugural EDM drive-in event in San Antonio. The multi-day, socially distanced event was such a huge success that the team is bringing it back for four days of programming at the end of the month.



EDM Drive-In Vol. 2 starts on October 28 with a The Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-a-long drive-in. The fully immersive show will feature live theatrical performers, stilt walkers and fire breathers.

Fans craving stand-up can get their fix from comedians Skyler Stone, Chris Kattan, Donell Rawlings, Preacher Lawson and Joe "Polar Bear" Gonzalez on Thursday, then Friday and Saturday will be all about EDM, with two unique lineups featuring Virtual Riot, Etc! Etc!, Crizzly, Coast Club, Cash Cash, Lady Faith, Henry Fong, RoRoll and Nick Ledesma. The Friday and Saturday shows will close out with a fireworks display each night.

Finally, things will wrap up on Sunday, November 1 with an epic tribute to Pink Floyd featuring two former members of Pink Floyd's touring band — Scott Page and Roberta Freeman.

All attendees get the added bonus of driving through a themed "haunted tunnel" entrance, and are encouraged to come dressed in costume for this spooky holiday weekend.

"This Pandemic has really affected the whole world in more ways than any one of us could ever imagine," Electric-Fiesta Co-Founder Miguel Lizarraga said in.a press release.

"Our big goal is to give people something to talk about, something to look forward to and plan for. We are giving them a new type of immersive experience."

The event will be held on the Freeman Coliseum Grounds Lot 1. There will be five giant, visible LED screens around the venue so no one will miss a moment. Each event will go on no matter the weather, and a working FM radio is encouraged for the best experience possible.

EDM Drive-In will be follow guidelines implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO) and complimentary masks will be made available for all in attendance.

For parking details, visit here. For lineup information and to purchase tickets, visit Electric-Fiesta's website.

$81-$460, 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday October 28-November 1, 10 p.m. Thursday October 29 and Sunday November 1, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E Houston St., electric-fiesta.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

